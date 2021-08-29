Sheffield United have suffered since dropping out of the Premier League. They sit near the bottom of the table and bigger clubs are looking at their stars.

Sheffield United fans have already seen ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale head to Arsenal, the Blades receiving a big fee for him.

However, a replacement could be on the cards according to Alan Nixon writing in the print edition of today’s The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 61).

Nixon writes that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are looking to land ex-Manchester City man Will Caballero.

Blades looking to cut deal for Caballero

According to Nixon, the Blades have not only targetted Caballero for a return to English football but have “opened talks” with the former Manchester City stopper.

39-year-old Caballero first made his name in English football with Manchester City who brought him over from La Liga side Malaga in July 2014.

He spent three years on the books at The Etihad, making 48 appearances and conceding 55 goals.

He was let go by The Citizens in a free transfer that landed him at Chelsea in 2017. Across four seasons with the Blues, Caballero made 38 appearances, conceding 42 times and keeping 14 clean sheets.

He was released by Chelsea after his contract expired at the end of June. He’s been a free agent and available since then.

Thoughts?

A great move by Sheffield United if they can manage to get this one over the line.

Even though he is 39, Caballero still has a few years in him and would thrive at Championship level with a side like Sheffield United.

Nixon says that the Blades have opened talks with the former Manchester City and Chelsea veteran so it will be an interesting couple of days until the current window closes for Blades fans to keep their eyes on.