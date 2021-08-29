Blackburn Rovers will let youngster Conor McBride leave on loan.

Blackburn Rovers are giving the green light for the attacker to depart with Oxford United, Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United keen, according to The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 60).

McBride, who is 20-years-old, is not short of suitors in the Football League with the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Rovers want him to go and get some first-team experience with him starring for their Under-23s.

Highly-rated

McBride joined Blackburn from Celtic last year and is being tipped for a bright future at Ewood Park.

The attacker scored 12 goals for Rovers’ Under-23s side last season.

He has also played for Falkirk and Stenhousemuir in the past.

What next?

Oxford have made a strong start to the new League One campaign and currently sit in 3rd place having won three out of their opening five matches.

Karl Robinson’s side are hoping that this is finally the year that they get promoted to the Championship and they could see McBride as someone to boost their attacking options.

Doncaster have struggled so far this term under new boss Richie Wellens.

They are in need of more firepower before the end of the month and were actually linked with McBride earlier this summer by reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Scunthorpe have also been credited with an interest in him as well now but would have to see off League One competition to lure him to League Two.