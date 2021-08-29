Rotherham United are being linked with a move for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Rotherham United could make a late swoop for the Morecambe hotshot before the end of the transfer window, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 60).

Stockton, who is 27-years-old, has recently signed a new deal with Stephen Robinson’s side so would cost a hefty fee.

He has impressed so far this season scoring six goals in six games in all competitions.

The attacker played a key role in Morecambe’s surprise promotion from League Two last term by firing 15 goals in all competitions.

Career to date

He started his career at Tranmere Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Prenton Park. He went on to play 119 times for the Whites’ first-team and scored 28 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Southport, Morecambe and Vauxhall Motors as a youngster.

He left Tranmere on a permanent basis for spells at Hearts and Carlisle United before they re-signed him in 2018.

Found a home

Morecambe then swooped in after he struggled for goals in his second spell at Prenton Park and he has found a home with the North West side.

Stockton is enjoying the best form of his career so far with the Shrimps and they won’t want to lose him now.

Will Rotherham tempt Morecambe into cashing in before Tuesday’s transfer deadline?