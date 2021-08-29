Sheffield United have suffered after a horrific Premier League campaign relegated them last season.

Sheffield United’s hangovers continue and Slavisa Jokanovic’s side find themselves next to the bottom in the Championship after five games.

As results continue to not go their way, eyes are being turned towards their players. Aaron Ramsdale has left in a big-money move to Premier League Arsenal.

According to Alan Nixon writing in the print edition of today’s The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 61), Daniel Jebbison could be the next to follow him to the Premier League.

Nixon – Saints eyeing a Jebbison deal

Nixon writes that Southampton are the latest side to show an interest in 18-year-old Jebbison. He adds that the Canadian-born youngster is a “hush-hush target” for them.

Jebbison, who scored on his Blades debut in the Premier League, has not featured in their Championship campaign this season although he has featured in both Carabao Cup ties.

Nixon says that Sheffield United would want a deal starting at £5million up front and performance extras added on.

Thoughts?

Youngster Jebbison is a player courted by many. Everton are one Premier League side linked with him recently and are said to have made a bid in the region of the Blades’ asking price.

Jebbison was supposed to go on loan to Belgian club Beerschot but is thought not to have fancied that particular move.

Now it looks like Sheffield United are set to face Southampton interest in their young striker with the Saints willing to meet the Blades’ valuation of him.

This would be a good move for Southampton but would leave the South Yorkshire side without their talented youngster.