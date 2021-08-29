Charlton Athletic are plotting a double raid on Gillingham for Jack Tucker and Kyle Dempsey.

Charlton Athletic are hoping to sign the duo before the end of the transfer window, as reported in the Sun on Sunday (29.08.21. pg. 60).

Dempsey, who is 25-years-old, is Gillingham’s captain but they face a battle to keep hold of him between now and the deadline on Tuesday.

Midfielder is sights

He joined Steve Evans’ side last year and has since been a key player for them. He scored eight goals in 44 games in all competitions last season and chipped in with eight goals.

The ex-Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town and Fleetwood Town man has played in all of the Gills’ games so far this term but Charlton are keen to lure him away.

Defender as well?

Tucker is also on the radar of Nigel Adkins’ side as they look to bolster their backline before the end of the month.

He joined Gillingham at the age of seven and has risen up through their youth ranks.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated by Evans’ side and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He broke into Gillingham’s first-team in the 2019/20 season and has now made 92 appearances in all competitions.

His side face a battle to keep him and Dempsey before the end of the window, with Charlton lurking.