Doncaster Rovers are struggling at the moment in League One. They currently sit nailed to the bottom of the table with just one point.

Doncaster Rovers fans have watched their side score just one goal in their opening five games.

However, according to Alan Nixon writing in the print edition of The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 61) this could be about to change. Nixon writes that the Dons have agreed to buy Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

Will Grigg looking for fire – could be at Keepmoat

Grigg is best known for the ‘on fire, your defence is terrified’ chant. Alongside that is the volume of goals he scored for Wigan Athletic.

He rose to prominence with the Latics and scored 65 goals in 150 appearances for the Lancashire side.

A big-money move to Sunderland materialised on January’s transfer deadline day in 2019. It hasn’t really worked out at the Stadium of Light for him, He has scored just eight goals in 62 games for the Wearsiders.

He finished last season with a return to MK Dons, scoring eight times in 20 games.

Nixon on Doncaster move for Grigg

Nixon says that Doncaster “have agreed a deal” to land Grigg but there is one obstacle that remains to be cleared. That obstacle is financing the deal.

The Sun man adds that the Dons are “now trying to raise funds” to make the deal a reality.

He adds that Grigg wants a move where he can play football and that Sunderland are “prepared to take a fraction of his salary.”

Doncaster would reward Black Cats striker Grigg with a three-year deal at the Keepmoat.

Thoughts?

It would be a great move for Doncaster Rovers if they can pull this deal off. Will Grigg would increase the firepower and threat they have at their disposal.

They need to find the finance for this deal and that should be foremost in their minds. The deadline is creeping around and Tuesday evening is not that far away.

Should they find the cash to fund this move, Doncaster won’t be at the bottom of League One for long.