Nottingham Forest have had a hangover this season from last season’s trials and struggles in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest last season should have been better placed than they were – the Reds ending their campaign in a disappointing 17th place.

After yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Derby County, the Reds are bottom of the table. That draw at Pride Park gave them their first point of the season.

There is growing unrest at the City Ground and many fans are not happy at the way Chris Hughton is managing the side.

Reporting in the printed edition of today’s Sun on Sunday (29.08.21. pg. 60), Alan Nixon writes that Chris Wilder is on standby to take over the reins.

53-year-old Wilder is accustomed to a Championship battle. He took Sheffield United up to the Premier League where they flourished briefly under his hand.

Nixon writes that Wilder “is keen to get back into the game” and that he “would jump at the Forest job” if it is offered to him.

Thoughts?

It’s early in the season and it is obvious that Nottingham Forest have yet to find their rhythm. Evidence of that can be seen by glancing at the table.

However, a knee-jerk reaction by Forest to use that to sack Hughton must be taken with caution. Last season QPR could have done that at the end of December with Mark Warburton.

They chose not to and he brought them around. They currently sit 2nd in the table.

However, should the powers that be at the City Ground give in and sack Chris Hughton, Wilder would be an excellent replacement. He’s got both the tenacity and nous to drag Forest back onto the right track.