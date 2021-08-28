Huddersfield Town fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate after this afternoon’s game at home against Reading.

Huddersfield Town were dominant in a display of attacking football that swept their Berkshire visitors to one side.

The scoreboard displayed 4-0 at the end but it could have been so much more for the dominant Terriers. It was a game where everything that was meant to click just clicked.

Goals from Luke O’Brien (39′), Matthew Pearson (51′), Sorba Thomas (68′) and Danny Ward (68′) were enough to see the Terriers home and then some.

However, one Town man caught the eye of many fans with his all-round display in a game where visitors Reading were taught a harsh lesson.

Sorba Thomas – masterclass vs Reading

Thomas signed for the West Yorkshire side from non-league Boreham Wood in January this year. His first half-season saw him make just seven appearances without opening his account for the Terriers.

This season that has all changed. Thomas has been lighting up games and after five Championship games he has one goal and four assists to his name. that goal and two assists came in today’s mauling of Reading.

It was a display against a Reading side that are dangerous on their day that caught the imagination of Huddersfield Town fans on Twitter.

Here is a selection of what some of them had to say about Thomas’ display.

Huddersfield Town fans comment Sorba Thomas adds to highlight reel

 