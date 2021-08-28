Huddersfield Town fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate after this afternoon’s game at home against Reading.

Huddersfield Town were dominant in a display of attacking football that swept their Berkshire visitors to one side.

The scoreboard displayed 4-0 at the end but it could have been so much more for the dominant Terriers. It was a game where everything that was meant to click just clicked.

Goals from Luke O’Brien (39′), Matthew Pearson (51′), Sorba Thomas (68′) and Danny Ward (68′) were enough to see the Terriers home and then some.

However, one Town man caught the eye of many fans with his all-round display in a game where visitors Reading were taught a harsh lesson.

Sorba Thomas – masterclass vs Reading

Thomas signed for the West Yorkshire side from non-league Boreham Wood in January this year. His first half-season saw him make just seven appearances without opening his account for the Terriers.

This season that has all changed. Thomas has been lighting up games and after five Championship games he has one goal and four assists to his name. that goal and two assists came in today’s mauling of Reading.

It was a display against a Reading side that are dangerous on their day that caught the imagination of Huddersfield Town fans on Twitter.

Here is a selection of what some of them had to say about Thomas’ display.

Huddersfield Town fans comment Sorba Thomas adds to highlight reel

Great performance, what a difference confidence does, so many good performances but @SorbaThomas different gravy today #htafc #utt — Neil Taylor (@Taylor9Neil) August 28, 2021

Sorba Thomas is going to be the first ever Championship player to win the Ballon d'Or#htafc pic.twitter.com/AK0PzaTV6h — Sandra (@SANDRA_HTFC) August 28, 2021

Sorba Thomas -> Kevin De Bruyne #htafc — andrew ‘hayward’ kaye (@big_benny_lad) August 28, 2021

Bacuna has posters of Sorba Thomas on his wall 😂😂😂 #htafc — Htafc Dreams (@HtafcDream) August 28, 2021

I don’t want to go overboard here, but the comparisons between Lionel Messi and Sorba Thomas as the greatest footballers on the planet are highly accurate. #htafc — Matthew Burton (@MatthewCBurton) August 28, 2021

Sorba Thomas is the best right winger in the championship #htafc — Seb (@SebHTFC) August 28, 2021

Alright that weren’t it? That Sorba Thomas lad looks good 😉 #HTAFC — Hotline (@HotlineHtafc_) August 28, 2021

In 5 games Sorba Thomas has: 4 assists, 1 goal, 21 key passes, a collection of broken ankles and has sent Moise Kean packing back to Italy. Absolute baller #htafc — Jonathan Ackroyd (@Jonackroyd108) August 28, 2021