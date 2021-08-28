QPR could have sacked Mark Warburton last December when things looked more than grim.

QPR didn’t and instead stuck by him. It proved to be a wise decision as the Rs marched up the table to a decent 10th place finish.

There’s a lot to be said for sticking by someone, having faith in them. The same could be said for QPR’s Scottish striker Lyndon Dykes.

Dykes was lambasted by a number of QPR’s fanbase after a somewhat sticky start to his career at Loftus Road.

The Australian-born Scot struggled at the start of his time at the London club but soon hit his stride. By the end of last season, Dykes had bagged 12 goals and provided five assists.

This season he has scorched out of the blocks with three goals in four appearances for QPR.

His third goal (below) came in today’s 2-0 win over Coventry City and it was widely commented on by Hoops fans.

That strike by Dykes came pretty soon after he’d come on as a second-half substitute for Charlie Austin.

His introduction and goal were enough to get many QPR fans to celebrate on Twitter.

Here is a selection of what these fans were saying.

Dykes lauded by jubilant QPR fans after a quickfire strike

