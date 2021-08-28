Huddersfield Town fans saw the Terriers underperform at times last season whilst overperforming at other times.

Huddersfield Town fans will be the first to inform you that this is pretty much to be expected of the West Yorkshire side.

However, there can be little for these fans to complain about today as the Terriers smashed Reading at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Before the game, even the most ardent Town fan would not have been brave enough to suggest the margin of victory would have been so wide. Yet, it was a 4-0 victory for the Terriers on their own patch.

Goals on the day were scored by Luke O’Brien (39′), Matthew Pearson (51′), Sorba Thomas (66′) and Danny Ward (68′) as Town ran rampant.

In an entertaining match as this was for Terriers fans, there were no more goals for them to enjoy. However, four goals seemed to be more than enough.

Here’s how some Huddersfield Town fans commented on the nature of that victory and a welcome three points.

Huddersfield fans comment as Terriers bare teeth in big win