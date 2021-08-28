Huddersfield Town fans saw the Terriers underperform at times last season whilst overperforming at other times.

Huddersfield Town fans will be the first to inform you that this is pretty much to be expected of the West Yorkshire side.

However, there can be little for these fans to complain about today as the Terriers smashed Reading at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Before the game, even the most ardent Town fan would not have been brave enough to suggest the margin of victory would have been so wide. Yet, it was a 4-0 victory for the Terriers on their own patch.

Goals on the day were scored by Luke O’Brien (39′), Matthew Pearson (51′), Sorba Thomas (66′) and Danny Ward (68′) as Town ran rampant.

In an entertaining match as this was for Terriers fans, there were no more goals for them to enjoy. However, four goals seemed to be more than enough.

Here’s how some Huddersfield Town fans commented on the nature of that victory and a welcome three points.

Huddersfield fans comment as Terriers bare teeth in big win

Great performance, what a difference confidence does, so many good performances but @SorbaThomas different gravy today #htafc #utt — Neil Taylor (@Taylor9Neil) August 28, 2021

Don’t like Phil? Don’t like Carlos? Don’t like the players? Doesn’t matter…Huddersfield Town are winning games again! UTT #htafc — Hirsty (@HTAFCHirsty) August 28, 2021

How good was that! A right Royal hammering. #htafc — andrew ‘hayward’ kaye (@big_benny_lad) August 28, 2021

Stunning performance! @SorbaThomas is unreal! It’s been years since we have had a player who can deliver a ball the way he does!! #htafc — Sarah Jones (@sarahhtfc) August 28, 2021

3 wins on the bounce and 4th in the league got to say I didn't see this coming #htafc — Ste (@Ste__1991) August 28, 2021

Huddersfield up to fourth. Has it finally clicked for Corberan, like it did for our U23's? Are they playing well #HTAFC fans? — ToddLunch (@LunchTodd) August 28, 2021

When I saw @htafc play first game of season I couldn’t see us winning 2 games all year.. what do I know, stick to rugby kid! Get Innnnn — Anthony James Bowman (@Antsbow11) August 28, 2021