Nottingham Forest looked like they had a team that could threaten last season. Threaten they did, just not how was wanted.

Nottingham Forest fans saw their side underperform time and time again and they were involved in a relegation battle much of the season.

Those blushes were eventually spared by a 17th place finish. Better might have been expected of them under Chris Hughon this season. It isn’t turning out that way.

The Reds have had a horrible start to their 2021/22 Championship campaign. Today’s 1-1 draw away at Pride Park against an improving Derby side saw them gain their first point of the season.

That was enough to see them claw themselves off the bottom of the pile but it isn’t enough to satisfy many Nottingham Forest fans. These fans are wanting blood and there’s only one man this is aimed at.

Chris Hughton is in the firing line of many Forest fans on social media, especially Twitter. These fans are wanting heads to roll and it looks like that starts with figurehead Hughton.

Here’s how some fans have reacted on Twitter after today’s Derby County draw.

Many Nottingham Forest fans demanding one change

If Forest have anything about them they sack Hughton straight after the game. What a bad manager — • (@loupirolo) August 28, 2021

Now is the perfect opportunity to sack Hughton with a point in the bag and it being the international break. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ HUGHTON OUT!!! (@hannahforest) August 28, 2021

Why is Hughton still at forest? Sack him now — ⭐Countryside IC3⭐ (@cunch_jigga) August 28, 2021

Murphy looked well fed up. SACK HIM for God's sake. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ HUGHTON OUT!!! (@hannahforest) August 28, 2021

Players and Hughton completely out of their depth. Sack them all — Brandon Jones (@branmjones) August 28, 2021

We got a point, happy for Brennan to get his goal 👏 I would still sack him though changes needed #nffc — Tom (@TomJ1994_) August 28, 2021

Sack him now. Not good enough. It never has been. #nffc — Todd Mills (@toddmills_1988) August 28, 2021

The Brian Clough Trophy is still ours. Sack him.#HughtonOut #nffc — Jonno (@Jonno3112) August 28, 2021

Thoughts?

It’s always an emotive one is an episode such as this. Fans are right to feel aggrieved when their side are on the slide as Forest are.

One point out of a possible 15 is definitely a slide and definitely something that Reds fans are right to rail against.

It would be a knee-jerk reaction to sack Hughton at this moment, albeit as the international break swings around. Evidence of that comes from how QPR kept faith with Mark Warburton last season.

However, any more displays and losses could take the decision out of the hands of rational thought and give Forest CEO Dane Murphy little choice on the matter.