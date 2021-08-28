Sunderland are always going to be a club referenced by the tag ‘former big club’ as they sit in League One.

Sunderland fans help the club maintain that tag by their fanatical support and by packing out The Stadium of Light every home game.

They were there again in force as the Black Cats took on 2nd place Wycombe Wanderers in a big game on Wearside.

It was the home side who hit a quickfire double to take early control. First, Ross Stewart (14′) put Lee Johnson’s men ahead before Elliott Embleton (18′) added a quick second goal.

The second half saw a much tighter affair as Wycombe began to work their way back into the game. Chances were few and far between in the second period compared to the first.

Ross Stewart (83′) scored his second of the game before The Chairboys pulled one back through David Wheeler (90+1′). In the end, it was a comfortable victory for Lee Johnson’s men.

Here is a selection of comments from Sunderland fans after what is a key victory over a promotion rival.

Sunderland fans in jubilant mood after key Wycombe win