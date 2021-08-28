Salford City have confirmed the signing of Manchester United striker D’Mani Mellor on their official club website.

Salford City is delighted to announce the loan signing of D'Mani Mellor from Manchester United! Welcome to The Peninsula Stadium, D'Mani 🤝 #WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) August 28, 2021

Salford City boss Gary Bowyer has moved to further bolster his attacking ranks, bringing in young striker D’Mani Mellor.

The Manchester United prodigy joins the Ammies on loan in his first temporary stint away from Old Trafford, linking up with the League Two side on a deal that will see him spend the season with Bowyer’s side.

Mellor’s arrival makes it nine signings for Salford City this summer. He follows Josh Morris, Matty Willock, Liam Shepherd, Conor McAleny, Tom King, Matty Lund, Zach Jeacock (loan), Tyreik Wright (loan) and Corrie Ndaba (loan) through the doors.

Mellor, who has one senior appearance for the Red Devils under his belt, has spent all his career to date playing for the Premier League side’s youth outfits.

He has featured 19 times for their U23s, netting six goals and providing seven assists in the process. The 19-year-old has also notched up 29 appearances for the U18s, scoring nine goals and laying one assist.

Competition for a starting role

The Manchester-born striker will have some competition for a starting spot in Bowyer’s starting 11, so it will be interesting to see if he can nail down a spot in the side.

Tom Elliott, Conor McAleny and Ian Henderson are all options at the top of the pitch, with Bowyer’s go-to system featuring only one striker.