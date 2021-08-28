Derby County fans would have been glad to put the trials and tribulations of last season behind them. They couldn’t.

Derby County endured two failed takeover bids last season and issues regarding FFP infringements brought EFL scrutiny.

That scrutiny led to charges which were partly appealed and then subsequently re-appealed by the EFL. The upshot of all of this was the Rams having to endure a summer of transfer embargo and uncertainty.

Derby County were left with next to no wriggle room in which to manoeuvre and bring in new players. However, they have managed to do so.

It was a crunch game today against a Nottingham Forest side with their own particular worries. Chris Hughton’s charges entered the game rock bottom of the league without a point to their name.

Derby started off the better of the two sides at Pride Park, Tom Lawrence (11′) giving the home side an early lead. It stayed that score until half time.

Both sides went for it in the second half but it was Forest who struck first. Highly-rated youngster Brennan Johnson (82′) turned in a Gaetan Bong assist for a vital equaliser,

That proved to be the last goal action of the game; both sides sharing the points.

Derby County fans react as late Forest goal gives Reds a draw

Here’s how some Derby County fans reacted to the win at the final whistle.

Absolute joke of a referee. AT LEAST 2 blatant penalties in the dying moments and none given. Not 1 point gained, 2 points robbed! #DCFC #dcfcfans — Ethan Pipes (@Ethan_Pipes4) August 28, 2021

Definitely opportunity missed there. Typical Roos performance, good then bloody awful. Much more enjoyable watching this team however 🐏⚽️ #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Redwood (@credwood_dcfc91) August 28, 2021

Disappointing to not get the 3 points but just happy to see derby actually play some good football. Rooney deserves huge credit #dcfc #nffc — James (@Jamesadams266) August 28, 2021

God damn it #dcfc you guys had 1 job get CH sacked and you gave him another week. #NFFC — ChaffaCake (@MCBigGuy88) August 28, 2021

Should have won. But encouraged by that performance. Hurts to concede late, has happened both times we’ve been on TV now 🤦🏻‍♂️ two stonewall penalties missed as well. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Simon Howard (@sihoward1) August 28, 2021

Small margins still costing us points… but much improved team performance #DCFC — – (@Bollo__) August 28, 2021

That is why we need a proper Goalkeeper #dcfc — Adam Fisher (@AdamFisher02) August 28, 2021