Derby County fans would have been glad to put the trials and tribulations of last season behind them. They couldn’t.

Derby County endured two failed takeover bids last season and issues regarding FFP infringements brought EFL scrutiny.

That scrutiny led to charges which were partly appealed and then subsequently re-appealed by the EFL. The upshot of all of this was the Rams having to endure a summer of transfer embargo and uncertainty.

Derby County were left with next to no wriggle room in which to manoeuvre and bring in new players. However, they have managed to do so.

It was a crunch game today against a Nottingham Forest side with their own particular worries. Chris Hughton’s charges entered the game rock bottom of the league without a point to their name.

Derby started off the better of the two sides at Pride Park, Tom Lawrence (11′) giving the home side an early lead. It stayed that score until half time.

Both sides went for it in the second half but it was Forest who struck first. Highly-rated youngster Brennan Johnson (82′) turned in a Gaetan Bong assist for a vital equaliser,

That proved to be the last goal action of the game; both sides sharing the points.

