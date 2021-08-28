Nottingham Forest have one big hangover from last season that has affected them so far this – inconsistency.

Nottingham Forest fans have been hopeful for the last couple of seasons that the Reds could be a more than useful Championship side.

A look at Forest’s teamsheet highlights players that on paper would easily fit into many other Championship sides. The likes of Joe Worrall, Brennan Johnson and Joao Carvalho stand out.

The truth of the matter is that they underperformed last season, ending up in 17th position.

This season has been no better. After five games Chris Hughton’s side sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Today’s game at Pride Park was one where both sides would have been keen to grab not only the three points but bragging rights over the losers.

Derby started the hottest, Tom Lawrence (11′) opening the scoring with a goal that the Rams took to the half-time whistle.

The second half saw both teams go for it and it was Forest who were first to strike, Brennan Johnson (82′) bringing the Reds back onto level terms. That’s how the game finished, honours even and the points shared.

Here are some of the changing reactions from Nottingham Forest fans as the Reds battled to a hard-fought draw at Pride Park.

First up were some from half-time and early in the second half:

This is the worst forest team in a long, long time. Nothing going forward!

Taylors effort, pathetic. And I have no words for bong.

And if Brentford want to pay 10 million for Johnson, let him go! #nffc — Jon (@jonrileynffc) August 28, 2021

That looks like a team going through the motions if ever I’ve seen one #NFFC — James Shipley (@JamesSh23888249) August 28, 2021

I'm not sure I've ever watched us and felt so hopeless before, all I've ever known is mediocrity #NFFC — Emma ⚽️🔴⚪ (@emseditorial) August 28, 2021

Why would Worrall, Johnson and Mighten want to stay at this sinking ship #nffc — jam (@Jimjamhell) August 28, 2021

However, Forest drew level on 82 minutes and that changed the sentiment of some of the comments.

We will score when we want, we will score when we want. We are Nottingham Forest we will score when we want 😍😍😍 #NFFC — ⭐️MissD⭐️ (@Miss_Danielle82) August 28, 2021

However, some refused to see it wholly as a positive:

The goal papers over the cracks #NFFC — corby macdonald (@corbymac) August 28, 2021

The full-time whistle brought this set of responses:

Value the point. #NFFC — Cluffy the Cat 💙 (@cluffythecat) August 28, 2021

After the first half I’m happy with a point and not losing to the sheep. Second half a vast improvement. Please learn from the CH. #nffc — Notts Landing (@nottslanding1) August 28, 2021

Will take a point after that shambolic first half. Chris Hughton HAS to go though. Can’t keep him and keep this up.#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) August 28, 2021

One player that very much warmed to the game was Gabriel, he looked poor and nervous to begin with but did a solid job in the end! #NFFC — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) August 28, 2021