Birmingham City are interested in Watford striker Troy Deeney, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City are keen on signing another forward before the end of the transfer window.

Deeney, who is 33-years-old, has emerged on the Blues’ radar having entered the final year of his contract at Watford.

He is said to be ‘considering his options’ right now and could head out the exit door at Vicarage Road.

Deeney made 19 appearances last season for the Hornets and chipped in with seven goals to help them return to the Premier League.

Big player

He has been a great servant to the Hertfordshire club since signing for the club in 2010.

The Birmingham-born has played 419 games for Watford in all competitions and has scored 140 goals.

However, his time there could be coming to an end soon with Birmingham keen to lure him to his boyhood club before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Career before Watford

Deeney started out in non-league with Chelmsley Town before signing for Walsall in 2007.

He then spent three years with the Saddlers in the Football League and bagged 27 goals in 136 matches to earn his move to Watford.

What next?

If he is to cut ties with the Hornets in this transfer window then a move to his hometown club Birmingham would make sense.

Bringing him to St. Andrew’s would be a statement of intent by the Blues and he would seriously bolster their attacking options.