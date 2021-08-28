Preston North End are not interested in signing Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop, according to reports.

Speculation has circulated this week regarding striker Colby Bishop, with the Accrington Stanley star attracting interest from the Championship.

Peterborough United were first linked with the 24-year-old, with the Posh also said to have seen a bid rejected for the striker. Preston North End and Huddersfield Town were both credited with interest on Saturday morning too.

However, a report from Lancs Live has now stated that Frankie McAvoy’s side are not looking to bring in Bishop.

It is said that while Preston have lodged offers for “more than one” striker, the Accrington Stanley star is not currently on their radar.

Starring for Stanley

Bishop has emerged as a key player for John Coleman’s side since arriving from non-league side Leamington Spa in 2019.

Across all competitions, the Nottingham-born striker has managed 25 goals and seven assists in 82 games for Accrington, forming a strong partnership with the prolific Dion Charles along the way.

Preston’s attacking options

Emil Riis, Ched Evans, Sean Maguire and Jamie Thomas are all options at the top of the pitch for McAvoy’s side, while Scott Sinclair has also featured upfront when called upon.

The Lilywhites won their first game of the season against Peterborough United last weekend after losing their first three games, so it will be hoped that they can kick on and improve from that result.

Swansea City are up next for Preston, who sit in 16th after four games.