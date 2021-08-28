Bristol Rovers have confirmed the departure of midfielder Ben Liddle, who has joined Queen of the South on a season-long loan deal.

Liddle, 22, joined the Gas from Middlesbrough last summer, coming in to bolster their midfield ranks.

However, having struggled to make an impact at the Memorial Stadium, it has been confirmed that the midfielder has departed on a season-long loan deal.

Queen of the South, who currently ply their trade in the Scottish Championship, have moved to bring Liddle in until the end of the campaign.

Bristol Rovers confirmed the departure on their official club website on Friday evening, departing before their weekend clash with Barrow.

Liddle will be hoping to make a good impression in Scotland having fallen down the pecking order under Joey Barton.

The former Middlesbrough youngster has managed only one appearance this season, remaining an unused substitute in League Two clashes with Mansfield Town, Stevenage and Oldham Athletic.

Overall, he has played only seven times for the club since arriving last summer.

Time with Middlesbrough

Liddle had spent his entire career with Boro before leaving for Bristol Rovers last summer, with his only time away from the club before then coming out on loan with Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

As well as play 50 times for the club’s U23s and 25 times for their U18s, Liddle also managed to make four appearances for the first-team after making his way through the youth academy.