Sheffield United and West Brom have enquired about signing Oostende defender Jack Hendry, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Championship duo are among a host of clubs interested in landing the Scotland international.

Hendry, who is 25-years-old, only made his move to Oostende permanent from Celtic this summer.

However, the Belgian side could cash in on him before the end of the transfer window.

Wanted man

Premier League sides such as Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnley have also been mentioned in the Daily Mail’s report, as have Italian outfit Torino.

Hendry spent last season on loan at Oostende and impressed in Belgium before they snapped him up earlier in this transfer window.

Celtic spell

He joined Celtic in 2018 from Dundee having previously been with Partick Thistle and Wigan Athletic.

The 6ft 4inc defender has played 27 times for the Hoops’ first-team and also had a loan spell away at Melbourne City during his time in Glasgow.

What next

Hendry could be on his way back to the UK before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline and has a host of clubs on his trial right now.

He would be a shrewd addition for either West Brom or Sheffield United. However, the latter have recently acquired defender Ben Davies from Liverpool which means they may not need another centre-back.

It will be interesting to see where the Scotsman ends up.