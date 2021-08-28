Millwall’s versatile youngster Dan Moss has sealed a loan move away from The Den, with a switch to Yeovil Town confirmed.

Millwall have given U23s skipper Dan Moss the chance to pick up senior experience away from the Den, with a loan move being confirmed on Saturday.

Moss has linked up with Yeovil Town, who currently ply their trade in the National League. The youngster will be looking to continue his development under the management of Darren Sarll, so it will be interesting to see how he fares with the Glovers.

Moss’ move is a youth loan, meaning that he can continue to play for Millwall’s U23s side while with the National League side.

The 20-year-old’s deal runs through until November, so he will be hoping to impress in his short stint with the club.

Able to feature at right-back, centre-back and central midfield, Moss has proved to be a promising talent since joining back in 2019. He joined the club following his departure from Burnley, where he featured in the FA Youth Cup on two occasions.

Up next for the Lions

Gary Rowett’s side face Neil Critchley’s Blackpool today, with the Tangerines travelling down to The Den for the clash.

Both sides are hunting their first win of the campaign, with both currently sat on two points after four games.

A victory for either side could see the winner jump up as high as 14th, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.