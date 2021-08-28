Oldham Athletic have confirmed striker Jacob Blyth has left the club by mutual consent.

Earlier this summer, Keith Curle moved to bring former Leicester City striker Jacob Blyth to Oldham Athletic, bolstering his attacking ranks with the arrival of the 29-year-old.

Blyth signed a short-term deal with the Latics after a trial stint with the club, in which he impressed Curle and co.

However, it has now been confirmed that the striker’s deal has been terminated by mutual consent.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Blyth’s short-lived stint with Oldham Athletic has come to an end.

His departure leaves him as a free agent once again, opening the door for him to hunt for a new club. It will be interesting to see how the Nuneaton-born forward’s search for a new side pans out, with plenty of Football League and non-league experience under his belt.

In his time with Oldham, Blyth managed four appearances across all competitions. He started in their season opener against Newport County and came off the bench against Bradford and Bristol Rovers but was left out completely against Colchester United and Sutton United.

EFL loan stints

Blyth spent four years on the books with Leicester City, with most of that time being spent out on loan in the Football League.

He spent part of the 2015/16 campaign on loan with Blackpool, joining on a temporary basis in March. With the Tangerines, Blyth managed two goals in eight appearances under Neil McDonald.

Along the way, Blyth also spent stints on loan with Burton Albion, Northampton Town, Notts County and Cambridge United.