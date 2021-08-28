Middlesbrough have agreed to send young defender Nathan Wood on loan to Hibernian, according to reports.

Young Middlesbrough centre-back Nathan Wood spent the second half of last season on loan away from the Riverside, linking up with League One outfit Crewe Alexandra.

The 19-year-old featured 12 times for David Artell’s side before returning to Boro for pre-season.

Now, it has emerged from Football Insider that Wood looks set to head out on a temporary basis once again, with a loan move to Scotland agreed.

It is said that Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have agreed to bring Wood in on a season-long loan deal.

Currently sat at the top of Scotland’s top division, Jack Ross is hoping to bring the Boro starlet in to bolster his defensive ranks before the window slams shut.

With a deal said to be in place, it awaits to be seen if the finishing touches can be put on the move to ensure it goes through as hoped.

International recognition

After appearing for England’s U16s, U17s and U18s on a number of occasions, Wood recently earned a call-up to the U20s squad ahead of their latest round of fixtures.

The young defender is in the squad for an upcoming clash with Romania’s U20s, so he will be hoping to make a good impression for the Young Lions.

Boro breakthrough

Having impressed for Middlesbrough’s youth sides, Wood was handed his senior debut back in 2018, featuring in an EFL Cup clash with Notts County.

Since then, he has gone on to play 13 times for the Championship side’s first-team while also continuing to feature for their U23s.