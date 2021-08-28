Middlesbrough are being linked with a move for Norwich City’s exciting Cuban-born winger Onel Hernandez (tweet – below).

Middlesbrough are looking to add the Canaries’ flyer to their ranks as Neil Warnock looks to aim for a play-off place at the very least this season.

Onel Hernandez set to spend this season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough. Final details now being sorted. #NCFC @TheAthleticUK — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) August 28, 2021

Hernandez’s formative years came in German football with a number of sides. Norwich bought him from Eintracht Braunsweig in 2018.

His breakthrough campaign came a season later in Norwich’s 2018/19 Championship campaign. It was a campaign that saw the Norfolk-based side gain Premier League promotion.

Hernandez was a vital part of that effort. Across his 40 games that season for Norwich, he scored eight goals and provided ten assists for Daniel Farke’s side.

The following season he featured in 26 Premier League games (one goal/two assists) for Norwich in a campaign where they were resoundingly relegated.

They were promoted again last season as Sky Bet Championship champions. It was a campaign where Hernandez made 21 appearances but mainly as a substitute – playing for just 582 minutes across the season.

Here is a video of what Middlesbrough fans can expect. It is a highlight reel of his 2018/19 campaign with Norwich City: