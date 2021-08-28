West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is still keen to add another striker to his ranks after bringing in Jordan Hugill on loan.

Spoke to West Brom boss Val Ismael for @talkSPORT

ahead of the game at Peterborough. Trying to sign a striker but says to get the right person he is prepared to wait until January window. Jordan Hugill will be in squad for game at London Road. Under him U23s will play the same — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) August 27, 2021

Earlier this week, West Brom bolstered their attacking options with the signing of striker Jordan Hugill, bringing him in on loan from Premier League side West Brom.

With Hugill’s arrival, Valerien Ismael still now has a decent amount of options at the top of the pitch. Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Kenneth Zohore and youngster Rayhaan Tulloch are able to play in the role.

However, Ismael isn’t looking to stop there, with the Baggies boss setting his sights on another striker.

As revealed by reporter Tom Ross, Ismael stated before West Brom’s clash with Peterborough United that he is looking to bring another striker to the Hawthorns.

He is willing to wait until January to get the right man in, so it will be interesting to see how West Brom’s hunt for another option upfront pans out as we enter the final days of the summer window.

Who has been linked?

A number of strikers have been linked with the Baggies over the course of the past few weeks.

Manchester City prodigy Liam Delap has attracted significant interest, with West Brom among the sides said keen. However, it looks as though he’ll be staying with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Former Ajax ace Mateo Casseirra has also been mentioned as an option, but he looks set to move elsewhere.

Daryl Dike, who impressed while on loan with Barnsley last season, has also been mooted as a potential target, but it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.