Barnsley are determined to keep hold of their key players before the end of the transfer window.

Barnsley hope to keep hold of the likes of Michal Helik, Callum Styles and Cauley Woodrow, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

All three of the above players are under contract at Oakwell until 2023.

The Barnsley Chronicle say the Tykes want £5 million plus for them which is unlikely to be offered by anyone before next Tuesday’s deadline.

Key players not in the Schopp window

Their boss, Markus Schopp, has said: “I hope that, in the last couple of days, no one is on the exit list from the club.

“It is about keeping players and adding players to reach our goals. I know the club is doing a really good job and they want to find the right players.”

More signings

Barnsley are keen to bring in a left-back as competition for Ben Williams and another midfielder to add more options in the middle of the park.

This weekend

The Yorkshire side are in action today at home to Birmingham and will be disappointed after last week when they threw away a 2-0 lead away at QPR.

Their opponents today will be travelling to Oakwell in good spirits after they battered Luton Town 5-0 away last time out.

It will be a tough test this afternoon for Schopp’s side and they will have to be at their best to see off Lee Bowyer’s Blues.