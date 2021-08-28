Middlesbrough have been revitalised under the hand of wily boss Neil Warnock since the veteran’s appointment.

From almost relegated to bona fide play-off candidates, Middlesbrough’s transformation has been clear to see under the promotion specialist.

Warnock has been reshaping Boro in his own image and the Teessiders have brought in the likes of Martin Peters (CA Banfield) and Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers) to strengthen the ranks at The Riverside.

However, Athletic writer Michael Bailey says that their business isn’t stopping there:

Onel Hernandez set to spend this season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough. Final details now being sorted. #NCFC @TheAthleticUK — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) August 28, 2021

Hernandez – football journey to Norwich

Cuban-born Hernandez started his football career in Germany. After a number of lower-league sides he signed on with Armenia Bielefeld in 2007.

A number of free transfers saw him move from them to Werder Bremen (2012), to Wolfsburg (2014) and then Eintracht Braunschweig (2016).

Norwich City snapped him up from there in late January 2018 – paying an undisclosed fee for hte Cuban flyer.

His first full campaign for the Canaries was their 2018/19 Championship season. Hernandez exploded that season with eight goals and ten assists in 40 second-tier games.

Thoughts?

In truth, this would be a fantastic signing for Middlesbrough to make with just three days to go in the current window.

The Teessiders need to add not only depth to their current squad but also a degree of threat to their play.

Hernandez woud give them both of these qualities and could be a nailed-on starter for Neil Warnock’s side.