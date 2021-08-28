Peterborough United have had a six-figure bid rejected for Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop, according to reports.

Football Insider, who also broke the news of Huddersfield Town and Preston North End’s interest in Bishop, have now reported that Posh have seen a bid rejected for the 24-year-old.

Reports of Peterborough United’s interest first emerged from talkSPORT’s Jason Bourne, with Darren Ferguson looking to further bolster his attacking ranks.

Now, it has been stated that a six-figure bid for Bishop has been knocked back by Stanley.

The League One outfit are said to value the striker at £1.5m, so it will be interesting to see if anyone gets close to that price tag before the window slams shut.

Posh’s striker situation

Another option at the top of the pitch wouldn’t go amiss for Ferguson’s side.

Young star Ricky-Jade Jones looks set for a stint on the sidelines, while summer signing Jack Marriott is still working his way back to full fitness.

A potential ban for star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris could further limit their options upfront, so it will be interesting to see if anyone arrives at London Road before the window slams shut.

Bishop’s rise through the leagues

After a prolific stint with non-league side Leamington Spa, Bishop landed a move to the Football League with Accrington Stanley in 2019.

The move marked a long-awaited return to the Football League following his departure from Notts County in 2016. Since then, he has gone on to become a key player for John Coleman’s side, netting 25 goals and laying on seven assists in 82 outings.