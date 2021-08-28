Southampton have offered Shane Long to Championship clubs ahead of the transfer deadline next Tuesday.

Southampton are open to letting the veteran striker head out the exit door again over the coming days, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Long, who is 34-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth and scored twice in 12 games for the Cherries.

He has fallen down the pecking order with the Saints and only has a year left on his contract with the Premier League side.

Good servant to the Saints

Long has been on the books at Southampton since 2014 and has made 226 appearances for them, chipping in with 35 goals.

The attacker was actually on the bench in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend.

Career to date

He started his career at Cork City before Reading lured him to England in 2005. He then spent six years with the Royals, scoring 54 goals in 203 games in all competitions.

Spells at West Bromwich Albion and Hull City followed on for him before Southampton lured him down south seven years ago.

Long has been a useful player for the Saints since then but may have played his last game for them.

What now

Journalist Witcoop suggests Southampton have offered him to Championship clubs and it will be interesting to see who swoops in for him before the window slams shut.