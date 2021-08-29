Bradford City supporters saw a definite Jekyll and Hyde show last season from the Bantams in League Two.

Bradford City sank to their lowest league position since 1966 and relegation looked a real threat under Stuart McCall. He was sacked and Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman took over.

That duo nearly took them to the play-offs before results dropped away and the Bantams ended up in 15th place.

Restructuring over the summer saw ex-Morecambe boss Derek Adams drop down from the promoted Shrimps to become the new man in charge at Valley Parade.

Bradford sit handily placed in 2nd this time around after an unbeaten four-game start to their campaign. They faced a tripto London to face Leyton Orient.

It was a nip-and-tuck opening 45 minutes and one that saw the sides go in even at the break, neither side being able to break the stalemate.

The second half started that way but it was the home side who made the breakthrough with Ruel Sotiriou (66′) opening the scoring. City continued to battle for an equaliser but it was Harry Smith (82′) who effectively sealed the game for the Orient.

Here are three Bradford City players who didn’t perform up to scratch at Brisbane Road.

Charles Vernam – WhoScored rating 5.98

Playing on the left of an attacking midfield three, Vernam just couldn’t get his personal game rolling. It wasn’t helped by a Bradford game that was out of sorts.

The former Burton Albion and Derby County youth player just couldn’t get on the ball enough. Even though his completion rate was high (92%), his passing volume was low with him completing 12 of 13 passes.

He won only one of the four tackles that he contested and made two clearances when Leyton Orient pressed forward. Not the best of games for him and one that he will want to improve upon next time out.

Liam Ridehalgh – WhoScored rating 6.20

30-year-old left-back Ridehlagh was tidy in his game against Orient but not spectacular. He saw a decent amount of ball (5.1%) and was accurate with 24 of his 34 passes.

Defensively he wasn’t involved in any tackle situations but he did weigh in with five clearances as the home side pressed forward. He did win both headed balls that he contested in defence.

The Bantams were definitely off the boil today and Ridehalgh’s display was a part of that. He didn’t play overly badly but the spark just wasn’t there. Something that will need to be put right when football resumes after the international break.

Paudie O’Connor – WhoScored rating 6.28

Former Leeds United youngster O’Connor was another City man who played well but also well within himself.

On his day, 24-year-old O’Connor can be an imposing influence in the heart of the West Yorkshire side’s back four. He wasn’t at his imposing best against Leyton Orient.

He only won three of his six contested, defensive headers but did weigh in with three clearances and two interceptions before being subbed by Derek Adams on 84 minutes.

Data derived from the Leyton Orient v Bradford City match on the WhoScored website.