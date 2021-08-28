Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has admitted a couple of their youngsters could leave on loan before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Hull Live.

Cartridge, who is 19-years-old, has been named as one young player who is wanted by other clubs lower down the leagues.

The stopper could benefit from playing first-team football somewhere.

Harry Wood and Andy Smith have also been mentioned by McCann as another two academy graduates who are being considered elsewhere.

McCann quotes

He has said: “There has been a lot of interest in people like Harry Wood, Andy Smith and Harvey Cartwright – young boys who are ready now to go and play in League One or League Two in our opinion. They are excellent young players.

“There has been quite a bit of interest. But as I always say, we don’t send them to clubs just for the sake of it. We have to understand the manager and how they play and if they are going to fit that system and get game time.”

Academy graduate

Cartwright is from Grimsby and joined Hull at Under-13s level.

He has since risen up through the academy of the East Yorkshire outfit and has been a regular at various youth levels over the past few years.

The ‘keeper was handed his senior debut in the Papa John’s Trophy against Leicester City Under-21s last season.

He was then rewarded with a new three-year contract earlier this year and is highly-rated by the Tigers.