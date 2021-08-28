Fulham are said to be keen on signing former QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel from Fenerbahce.

Fulham are interested in striking a deal to bring him back to London before the end of the transfer window, according to Turkish news outlet Sporx.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 23-years-old, made the move to the Turkish Super Lig in January and penned a four-year deal.

However, he is now being linked with a swift return to England.

Read: QPR sign winger on a free following his departure from Reading

The Nigerian-born winger has made 23 appearances in all competitions since his move to Fenerbahce but has only managed a single goal.

Career in England

Osayi-Samuel rose up through the academy at Blackpool and went on to break into their first-team as a youngster.

He went on to play 79 games for the Tangerines and chipped in with five goals from the wing, playing a key role in their promotion from League Two in 2017 under Gary Bowyer.

The attacker was then lured away from the seaside by QPR shortly after and made a good impression with the London club.

He scored 15 goals in 115 matches for the Hoops before his move to Turkey earlier this year.

Read: Fulham set sights on Manchester United centre-back

What now?

Fulham are being linked with a late swoop for Osayi-Samuel and it will be interesting to see if they get him.

They already have some top quality options going forward and bringing him to Craven Cottage would be another massive boost to their promotion aspirations.