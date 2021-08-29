Wycombe Wanderers struggled in their first-ever campaign of Championship football last season. Despite a late rally, they were relegated back to League One.

Wycombe Wanderers have shown that they are a side with fire and fight in them. The Chairboys currently sit 2nd in the League One table – one of four teams on 10 points after an opening quartet of games.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were chasing shadows early on after Sunderland’s Ross Stewart (14′) and Elliott Embleton (18′) had opened up an early lead.

That was all the scoring from the first half and it was a more even second period. It was one where Wycombe still struggled to adapt to Sunderland’s game. Stewart (83′) scored his second to put the game to bed.

There was just enough time for Ainsworth’s side to grab a late consolation through David Wheeler (90+1′). It was still a game where Wycombe learned a hard lesson.

Here are three Wycombe players whose performances let Gareth Ainsworth down at The Stadium of Light.

Jordan Obita – WhoScored rating 5.90

27-year-old Obita signed for Wycombe this January from Oxford United who’d picked him up after his Reading release at the start of August last year.

The left-sided midfielder was one of a number of Chairboys who struggled to lift their game against Lee Johnson’s Sunderland outfit. Although he saw decent possession (3.1%), he struggled to get into the game – completing only 16 of 21 pass attempts.

Tat passing aside, and a shot that was blocked, Obita didn’t have the best of games for Wycombe up on Wearside on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Grimmer – WhoScored rating 6.05

Grimmer was the lowest rated of the Wycombe defenders in the game against Lee Johnson’s side. Whereas Joe Jacobson (7.2) and Ryan Tafazolli (7.05) scored respectively, Grimmer’s 6.05 saw him lag behind his teammates.

He saw a lot of the ball (6.4%) but was yet another who struggled with Sunderland’s game. He was not that accurate (58%) in his distribution of the ball, completing just 26 of his 45 attempted passes.

He won just two of the four headed balls that he contested but did weigh in with four clearances and an interception as Wycombe came under increasing pressure.

Daryl Horgan – WhoScored rating 6.11

29-year-old Irishman Horgan was another Wycombe player who didn’t come out of today’s match with glowing references. It was a difficult game for all and one that he struggled in.

The former Hibernian and Preston midfielder saw a decent amount of the ball (4.5%) but failed to threaten much. Whilst his accuracy was high (75%), he only completed 25 passes, playing just one key pass to set up a teammate chance.

He worked himself into one shooting opportunity but it was off target. It was a game where he failed to fully impose himself. He wasn’t the only one on an afternoon where Wycombe really weren’t at the races.

Data derived from the Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers match on the WhoScored website.