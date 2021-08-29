Sunderland are always going to be plagued by the tag ‘former big club’. One look at the Black Cats and it’s easy to see why.

Sunderland supporters are fanatical about their side and evidence of this can be seen on the terraces at The Stadium of Light every home game.

The Wearsiders entered into this game against the 2nd placed Chairboys nestled in a tidy 6th place after their opening four games of the campaign.

It was the home side Black Cats who struck early with two goals inside the opening 20 minutes. First, it was Ross Stewart (14′) who gave them the lead before Elliot Embleton (18′) added a quickfire second of the afternoon.

The second half was much tighter as Wycombe continued to probe at Sunderland, without really getting to grips with their game. Stewart (83′) scored his second of the afternoon before David Wheeler (90+1′) scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Here are three Sunderland players who impressed in this afternoon’s win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Ross Stewart – WhoScored rating 8.92

Sunderland fans call Stewart the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ and the 24-year-old certainly put in a monster display for the Wearsiders against Wycombe Wanderers.

His goals came from his only shots of the day, highlighting his accuracy and lethal nature in front of goal. That brace makes it four goals for the season so far for the Scot.

He won four headed balls in attack and three whilst tracking back and defending. His defensive duties were also highlighted by two tackles won and one clearance made.

A fantastic display and one which bodes well for the season ahead.

Elliott Embleton – WhoScored rating 8.07

22-year-old Embleton had already done all the damage before he was substituted in the 86th minute. By then he’d a goal and an assist to his name.

The pivot of an attacking three behind Ross Stewart, Embleton made 77% of his passes, completing 24 of the 31 passes he attempted. This allowed him to link play well.

He also didn’t shirk defensively and was there when called upon. It was another good display by him and he continues to look the part in Lee Johnson’s side.

Luke O’Nien – WhoScored rating 7.76

26-year-old O’Nien was one of a pairing of defensive midfielders sitting just behind Sunderland’s attacking front four.

Both he and Daniel Neil helped to protect Sunderland’s back four. O’Nien saw a lot of possession (5.8%) for the Black Cats and was accurate with 30 of his 45 passes.

Defensively though, the former Wycombe man made all three of his tackles, made four clearances and two interceptions. He also won six headers in the duels he contested.

Data derived from the Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers match on the WhoScored website