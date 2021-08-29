Sheffield United endured a horrible Premier League campaign last season. They were relegated long before their campaign was over.

Sheffield United have suffered a horror start to their 2021/22 Championship campaign. Ahead of today’s game at Kenilworth Road, the Blades were next-to-bottom with just a single point after their opening four games.

It was a typical tooth-and-nail game as both sides fought hard to get those vital three points on offer.

After 90 minutes, nothing could separate the Blades and their hosts the Hatters who shared the spoils in Bedfordshire.

Here are three Sheffield United players who impressed in a battling performance against Luton Town.

Ben Davies – WhoScored rating 7.64

Davies played on the left side of a back three for Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road. His performance saw him come out as the Blades’ highest rated player.

In a tough game, Davies saw a lot of the ball (9.3%) and had a very high accuracy (90%) from a high-volume passing game that saw him complete 72 of 80 passes.

Davies showed his defensive strengths with three completed tackles, four clearances and four interceptions which broke up Luton’s game. It was not only a good performance but a consistent one that holds some hope for the rest of the season.

Rhys Norrington-Davies – WhoScored rating 6.93

Norrington-Davies played on the left side of a midfield five as the Blades looked to suffocate Luton Town in the middle of the park. He saw a lot of the ball (7.9%) and was solid when on it.

His distribution (69%) came at a decent rate as he completed 42 of his 61 passing attempts. This helped form a high-volume relationship with Ben Davies down the left.

He won the only tackle situation he was involved in as well as making two clearances. On top of that he also won four of the five headed duels he was involved in.

A solid display from the youngster and another one that will give BLades fans a degree of hope going forward.

Oliver Norwood – WhoScored rating 6.52

Although not the third-highest rated Sheffield United player from the game, 30-year-old Norwood was pivotal to the Blades game.

A lot of Sheffield United’s possession (8.9%) went through him in a game where the battle was fought in a packed midfield engine room. He was highly accurate (88%) in his distribution, completing 65 of his 74 passing attempts.

He was also called into action on the defensive front, making one tackles and one clearance. Whilst not having eye-popping output from the game, Norwood was still one of the Blades’ main men on the day.

He is an important player in how Sheffield United set up and play their game. His consistency will be called upon time and time again this season.

Data derived from the Luton Town v Sheffield United match on the WhoScored website.