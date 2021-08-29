Luton Town squeaked a Championship survival in 2019/20. However, last season their 11th place finish showed the value they bring to the Championship.

Luton entered this afternoon’s game against relegated Premier League side Sheffield United in a mirror-image 11th place with two wins and two losses after their opening four games

They were facing a visiting Sheffield United outfit who were in 23rd place in the table after a horrible start to their 2021/22 Championship campaign.

It was a typical hard-fought draw where neither side could make that all-important breakthrough that would have seen them gain all three points on offer.

Here are three Luton Town players who impressed in the hard-fought draw battled out at Kenilworth Road.

Reece Burke – WhoScored rating 7.64

24-year-old Burke stood out in the centre of Luton Town’s defensive back line. The youngster showed solidity and cohesion that helped hold the Hatters together.

Defensively, he made all three of the tackles that he committed to as well as making six clearances as the Blades threatened. He rounded off this contribution with three interceptions that stopped Sheffield United attacks from building.

It was a good display by a player who continues to improve for the Hatters. Alongside this improvement is a growing consistency.

Kal Naismith – WhoScored rating 7.30

Burke’s more senior central defensive today Naismith was a stalwart in defence. Alongside his younger partner, he helped to mount that solid effort that kept the Blades at bay.

Whilst missing the only tackle he was called upon to make, Naismith made an astounding 10 clearances of Sheffield United ball as well as weighing in with two interceptions to break up attacks by the Blades.

Luton Town will need to display this level of solidity and assurance on more occasions this season. It will be reassuring for Hatters boss Nathan Jones to know that he has a dependable defender in the former Wigan Athletic man.

Harry Connick – WhoScored rating 7.25

Connick played on the right edge of an attacking midfield three for Jones’ Luton Town against Sheffield United. He worked hard all game and managed to fashion himself two shooting opportunities – one of which hit the woodwork.

Whilst not overly productive in his passing games, he was solid and could be trusted whilst on the ball. He made 11 accurate passes from 17 attempts but two of these were key passes setting up teammate chances.

He didn’t shirk his defensive duties either, weighing in with five tackles (four of which were as he tracked back) and one interception that helped break up a Sheffield United attack.

Data derived from the Luton Town v Sheffield United match on the WhoScored website.