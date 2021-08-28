Nottingham Forest’s issue last season was a case of deceiving more than flattering. Week-to-week inconsistency damned them.

Nottingham Forest fans saw their side underperform in their 2020/21 campaign. They ended up finishing in a disappointing 17th place in the table.

They entered this afternoon’s game against local rivals Derby County in a rooted to the bottom of the league after an opening four-game defeat streak.

It was a game where bragging rights were at stake at it was Forest who lost those in the first-half. Tom Lawrence (11′) put the home side ahead, Derby painting that 1-0 lead up to half time.

Forest plugged away after the break and were the better side in the second half. With the game looking like a Derby win, youngster Brennan Johnson (82′) stepped up with an equaliser – lashing the ball past Kelle Roos.

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who performed well for the Reds in a hard-fought Pride Park draw.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel – WhoScored rating 7.24

22-year-old Lawrence-Gabriel gave another nod to why many observers are raving about him and his displays.

The young right-back was solid in defence in what was often a ropey display from some of those around him. He might have missed two of his four attempted tackles but he made five vital interceptions in the game.

He also won eight headed contests of the fourteen that he was involved in. His game is more than that though and he showed that in his passing.He saw a decent amount of possession (4.9%) and completed 27 of his 47 passing attempts.

Like Forest, he recovered from a dismal first-half and helped the Reds gain some stability in the second half.

Gaetan Bong – WhoScored rating 7.21

Left-back Bong improved massively from a first-half display that was derided by a lot of Forest fans on social media.

He showed high accuracy (74%) in his distribution, completing 34 of his 46 pass attempts. Two of these passes were key passes; one leading to a chance for a teammate and the other the assist for Brennan Johnson’s equaliser.

Defensively, he made one tackle and was called upon to clear the ball three times from Derby attacks. On top of this, the veteran defender also made one interception to break up an episode of Rams’ pressure.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 6.96

20-year-old Johnson is one of those players who many are tipping for big things. Indeed, there is talk in some quarters that Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on him.

He wouldn’t have done his chances of a big move any harm against Derby with an improving display. The young attacker fashioned himself three shots – the one that marked his goal the Holy one on target.

He took that goal well, lashing a dropping ball into the net beyond Kelle Roos’ dive. It was enough to give Forest their first points of the season.

Data derived from Derby County v Nottingham Forest match on WhoScored website