Derby County’s trials, tribulations and troubles from last season and the hangover to this season have been well documented.

Derby County fans have seen their side start this season coated in the turmoil from last season. It is turmoil they are still trying to rid themselves of.

They entered this afternoon’s game against local rivals Nottingham Forest in a tidy 14th place. Forest, meanwhile, were rock-bottom after an opening four-game defeat streak.

It was a game where bragging rights were at stake and the home side Rams were first to strike. Tom Lawrence (11′) profited from Craig Forsyth’s assist to give Derby the lead. It stayed that way until the half-time whistle, Derby County going in 1-0 up.

Both sides went for it in the second half but it was Forest who struck the only blow of the second 45 minutes. Highly regarded youngster Brennan Johnson (82′) levelled the scores to give the Reds a vital first point of the season.

Here are three Derby County players who stood out in the hard-fought draw at Pride Park.

Tom Lawrence – WhoScored rating 8.36

Lawrence started the game for Derby County as the lone striker at the forefront of Derby County’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

He struck first to give the Rams that early lead and was a thorn in Forest’s side until his substitution on 67 minutes. He worked hard when on the pitch, working his way into position to take four shots – three of which were on target.

He was also highly accurate (85%) with his passing, completing 22 of his 26 attempted passes. One of these was a key pass that set up a teammate chance for the Rams.

Lawrence also completed all four dribbles that he attempted as he continually sought to drive at Forest’s defenders and turn them around.

Ravel Morrison – WhoScored rating 7.24

Derby County is the latest stop for Ravel Morrison on his football journey. He was one of the players signed by the Rams after their imposed embargo.

Morrison saw a lot of possession (5%) for Derby today, the former Manchester United trainee taking 58 touches. His passing was accurate (86%) as he completed 37 of his 43 pass attempts.

He won two of his three dribble attempts as he looked to put Forest’s midfield on the back foot. Another solid display that bodes well for the rest of the season.

Max Bird – WhoScored rating 6.98

20-year-old midfielder Bird st behind Derby’s attacking midfield alongside fellow defensive-midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

The youngster didn’t look out of place alongside his more experienced colleague. He saw a lot (5.5%) of Derby’s possession across the game. He used this to show accurate distribution (79%) with 37 of his 47 pass attempts finding teammates.

He also highlighted the defensive side of his game with a 100% tackle success, winning all four of those tackles he went in for. Added to that, the young Ram also made three clearances from Forest attacks and made one interception.

A solid display from Max Bird and one that repays Wayne Rooney’s faith in him.

Data derived from Derby County v Nottingham Forest match on WhoScored website