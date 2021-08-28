Accrington Stanley will always be remembered for the ‘Who are they?’ tagline in a milk commercial. They are known for more now.

The Lancashire side have made a name for themselves in the Football League and are currently in League One on merit.

They finished last season in 11th place. A large part of that was the goal tally of striker Colby Bishop – he scored 10 in the league last season.

Now though, he’s a wanted man with Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey saying Championship trio Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and Peterborough United are lining up bids for him.

Bishop and his 2020/21 season

24-year-old Bishop started out at Notts County, having loans at non-league sides Gloucester.

Worcester City snapped him up on a free transfer in August 2016 with further free transfers taking him to Boston United (February 2017) and Leamington (July 2017).

He signed for Accrington Stanley in mid-July 2019 and has gone on to make 82 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals and adding seven assists.

Last season Bishop attracted interest for his 10-goal League One season. This was a mirror of the 10-goal season from the 2019/20 campaign.

Championship trio lining up bids

Football Insider’s Veysey writes that Preston, Huddersfield and Peterborough are ‘lining up bids‘ for Bishop.

Their source states that the Stanley man is on the radar of all three clubs as they look for attacking reinforcements.

All three of the named clubs will be aware that it is a long haul to May 2022 – 42 games left before their current campaign ends.

Thoughts – could Bishop answer Championship prayers

Bishop is a striker who not only hits the back of the net. He is prepared to drop back and link up with others. This helps to link attacking phases and bring others into play.

Of course, the goals have been consistently there in League One and the question will always be can he step it up a gear to the Championship?

All three sides named as interested have players who are capable of feeding their attacking forwards with the quality ammunition that they need.

Colby Bishop would feed off the level of supply at any of these clubs – 10 Championship goals would not be beyond the Stanley man.

Would he be the answer to all the prayers of these clubs? Likely not. However, he could be one Bishop who answers a lot of prayers for the interested Championship outfits.