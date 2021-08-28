Bolton Wanderers want to offload Ali Crawford before the end of the transfer window.

Bolton Wanderers are keen to sell the midfielder to free up the funds and space to bring in more signings, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Crawford, who is 30-years-old, has fallen down the pecking order of the League One side.

He spent time out on loan at Tranmere Rovers last season and has not been involved with Bolton in the new campaign.

Ian Evatt is also looking to fix up a new club for Brandon Comley, who only joined last summer from Colchester United.

Crawford’s situation

Crawford made 24 appearances for Bolton in the first half of the season before he was allowed to leave on loan to Tranmere in January.

He then played nine times during his time at Prenton Park before heading back to the Trotters when the deal ended.

Career to date

The midfielder started his career in Scotland for Hamilton Academical before moving down to England in 2018 for a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

He helped the Yorkshire club get into the League One Play-Offs under Grant McCann a few campaigns ago.

Bolton snapped him up in 2019 and he was part of their side relegated to League Two in his first season.

What next

Evatt wants to sell him before the deadline next Tuesday and it will be interesting to see if there are any takers.