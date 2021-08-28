Fleetwood Town had an inconsistent season last time out in League One – finishing 15th in the table.

The Cod Army have started this current campaign in a similar manner and sit 19th after the opening four games. Three losses and a win are their results so far.

Looking to add experience and firepower, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke (tweet below) says they are in for ex-Preston North End and Wigan man Joe Garner:

Fleetwood are set to sign former Rangers and Preston North End striker Joe Garner on a free transfer. #ftfc #codarmy — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 28, 2021

Joe Garner – his journey in football

Garner started out at Blackburn Rovers, moving from their youth set-up into first-team plans.

He left Rovers in 2007 for Carlisle – spending a season-and-a-half in Cumbria. His 27 goals in 70 appearances marked him out and Nottingham Forest paid big money for his signature.

After loans to Huddersfield and Scunthorpe, Forest sold him to Watford in 2011. A loan back to Carlisle preceded a free transfer move to Deepdale and Preston North End.

He made his name with the Lilywhites, scoring 57 goals and providing 15 assists in 151 appearances,

Further big-money moves followed to Rangers August 2016), Ipswich (July 2017) and Wigan (August 2019) before the Latics let him go in January this year to APOEL Nicosia.

He was released by the Cypriot club earlier this month and is a free agent.

Thoughts – A wise move that adds threat

This would be a great move for Fleetwood Town to sign off on. Garner is 31 but still knows where the back of the net is.

His 15 game spell with Nicosia saw him score nine goals and provide two assists. The adage ‘you are only as good as your last season’ rings true here.

He’d easily adapt to League One level and show his threat in English football’s third tier. It is a competition where he has 72 goals and 14 assists from 178 games.