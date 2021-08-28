Charlton Athletic have agreed to sign Harry Arter from Nottingham Forest, according to a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic are close to bringing the midfielder back to the Valley.

Arter, who is 31-years-old, rose up through the youth ranks with the London club and played once for their first-team before leaving 12 years ago.

The Addicks are now working on a deal to re-sign him as their ninth addition of the summer.

What would he offer to Charlton?

Arter will give Nigel Adkins’ side more quality and competition in their midfield department.

He was playing in the Premier League a couple of seasons ago for Cardiff City so bringing him to League One will be a statement of intent by Charlton.

Why would Forest let him go?

Nottingham Forest handed him a three-year deal last summer but he finds himself down the pecking order under Chris Hughton.

The Reds may be allowing him to leave to trim down the size of their squad and give him the opportunity to go and play for the club where it all began for him.

Since leaving Charlton in 2009, Arter has had spells at Woking, AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff and Fulham.

Exciting signing

This would be a great signing for Charlton and their fans have been patient with their recruitment this summer.

The Addicks have had a tough start to the new season and will be hoping to get their first win of the season today against Crewe Alexandra.