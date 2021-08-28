Preston North End could allow Josh Harrop to leave the club, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Preston North End may give the attacking midfielder the green light to depart before the end of the transfer window.

Harrop, who is 25-years-old, has fallen down the pecking order at Deepdale and spent time on loan with Ipswich Town last season.

He is believed to be on the radar of at least one League One club with the transfer window shutting next Tuesday.

Current situation

Harrop still has another couple of years left on his contract with Preston.

He made the move to the Lancashire side in 2017 from Manchester United and has made 94 appearances for them in all competitions since then, chipping in with 13 goals.

However, he has seen his game time dry up over recent times and the Lilywhites let him head out on loan to Ipswich in the last January transfer window.

The ex-England youth international made 15 appearances for the Tractor Boys.



Manchester United academy graduate

Harrop is from Stockport and rose up through Manchester United’s academy.

He made one appearance for their first-team and scored in it against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

His current situation is up in the air and he may well be on the move before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.