QPR have signed youngster Joseph Ajose following his departure from Reading.

QPR have handed a one-year deal to the winger with an option for a further 12 months, as announced by their official club website.

Ajose, who is 20-years-old, was released by fellow Championship side Reading at the end of last season.

He has since been a free agent but has now been handed an opportunity with the Hoops.

Under-23s addition

Ajose will link up with QPR Under-23s as the R’s keep one eye on the future.

He is not the only addition to their development squad this summer, with ex-West Ham United attacker Sean Adarkwa and former Yeovil Town forward Alfie Lloyd making the same move over recent times.

Career so far

Ajose spent time in the academy at Newcastle United as a youngster before moving on to Port Vale in 2017.

He then spent three years on the books at Vale Park before signing for Reading in February 2020.

The wide man initially played for the Royals Under-18s before making the step up to their Under-23s last season.

He made 13 appearances last term but the Berkshire club decided not to extend his contract at the end of June when it expired.

New club

QPR have now signed Ajose and it will be interesting to see how he gets on for their development side over the next year.