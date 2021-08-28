Lincoln City ‘remain keen’ on signing Dundee United defender Jamie Robson.

Lincoln City are still interested in signing the left-back, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

However, there have been no new bids for him over recent times.

The Daily Record say that the Imps would have to sell Championship-linked Tayo Edun first.

Current situation

Robson, who is 24-years-old, only has a year left on his contract at Dundee United.

The Daily Record have also credited League One side Sunderland with an interest in him earlier this month, but their recent addition of Niall Huggins from Leeds United suggests they have moved on.

Career to date

Robson has spent his whole career to date on the books at Dundee United having risen up through their youth ranks.

He was handed his first professional contract with the Scottish side in 2014 and has since made 172 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

The full-back played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

What now?

Lincoln are apparently still interested but the chances of a move to Sincil Bank for him is likely to depend on Edun’s situation.

Robson is a key player for Dundee United and they won’t want to lose him so late in the transfer window.