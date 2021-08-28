Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Charlton Athletic made their latest addition to their ranks on Thursday with the signing of Elliot Lee from Luton Town.

However, they haven’t stopped their recruitment just yet and are hoping to bring in some more reinforcements before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Their Director of Football, Steve Gallen, has provided the latest transfer update, as per the club’s official website:

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react as new transfer target emerges

“We’re really pleased we’ve signed Elliot but as always with a player signing I have to be like ‘Great, we’ve signed him, that’s eight players this summer. What next?’.

“We’ll have more business to do before Tuesday’s deadline, that I can tell you. The phone doesn’t stop ringing and we’re focussed on bringing in the right players for this football club.”

Eight new faces

Lee became Charlton’s eight signing of the summer this week following the additions of Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson, Akin Famewo, Sean Clare, Charlie Kirk and Corey Blackett-Taylor over recent times.

The Addicks have made a poor start to the season but will be hoping their new boys gel together and can mount a promotion push this season.

Read: Former Charlton Athletic striker urged to find new club

Crewe today

Nigel Adkins’ side have lost their last three games in a row and have a chance to get their first win of the campaign at home to Crewe Alexandra today.

The Railwaymen have also made a slow start and will be desperate to pick up something at the Valley.