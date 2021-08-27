Stoke City are set to sign Demeaco Duhaney on a permanent basis.

Stoke City are handing a deal to the right-back after his spell on trial, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 27.08.21, 15.38).

The defender has completed his medical with the Potters and the parties involved are currently sorting out the paperwork.

Duhaney, who is 22-years-old, has been a free agent after his release by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

Read: Stoke City boss hints at more signings before the end of the transfer window

Wigan Athletic had a look at him on trial before Stoke brought him in, as per Stoke On Trent Live.

The Latics decided against offering him a deal but the full-back is now staying in the Championship.

Manchester City academy graduate

Duhaney rose up through the academy at Manchester City and was a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels.

He then switched to Huddersfield in 2018 and went on to make 21 appearances for their first-team during his time in Yorkshire.

Read: Huddersfield Town suffer blow in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

The ex-England youth International was also loaned out to non-league side Boston United during his time with the Terriers to gain some experience.

Huddersfield decided to cut ties with him when his contract expired at the end of June despite him playing 14 times last season under Carlos Coberan.

Thoughts?

Duhaney will add some decent competition at right-back to Tommy Smith at Stoke this season.