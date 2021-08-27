Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Stoke City are keen on Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts.

The Championship quartet are interested in landing the winger before the end of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 27.8.21, 15.39).

Roberts, who is 24-years-old, has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester City.

The Premier League champions have given him the green light to leave on a free transfer if a club is willing to take him off their hands on a permanent basis.

A wanted man

He is also believed to be attracting interest from clubs all over Europe.

Sky Sports say French duo St Etienne and Troyes are in the frame, as are German trio Hamburg, Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Furth.

At least one Portuguese side are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Bournemouth, Blackburn, Swansea and Stoke are the clubs in England being linked so far and could try and keep him in this country.

Current situation

Roberts’ time at Manchester City could be coming to an end very soon and he could do with finding a new permanent home.

The North West giants signed him as a youngster in 2015 but he has spent the majority of his time with them out on loan.

He has had spells at Celtic, Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County over recent times and may have a new move on the horizon soon.