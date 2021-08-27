Hull City star Mallik Wilks is attracting surprise interest from German side Borussia Monchengladbach and French outfit Stade Rennais, it has been claimed.

Grant McCann’s side thoroughly impressed on their road back to Championship football last season, with winger Mallik Wilks starring for Hull City.

The 22-year-old was a standout player for the Tigers, netting 22 goals and chipping in with nine assists in 50 outings across all competitions.

Now, it has been claimed that Wilks is now attracting surprise interest from Europe.

As per a report from Football Insider, Bundesliga giants Borussia Monchengladbach and Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais are both lining up swoops for Wilks.

It is said that the European duo are both long-term admirers of Wilks and could look to lodge bids before the window slams shut.

It awaits to be seen if their reported interest in the Hull City ace develops into anything more serious, with just a matter of days remaining in the summer transfer window.

A disrupted start to the new season

Wilks has been limited to only one Championship outing so far, with his only appearance coming in their opening day win over Preston North End.

Injury has ruled him out of defeats to QPR, Derby County and Fulham, though it is hoped that he can return after the international break.

Outgoings expected

McCann has said that he expects some players to head for the exit door before the end of the month, so it will be interesting to see who moves on from Hull City in the coming days.

However, it will surely be hoped that Wilks will be staying with the club, given just how important he was for the side last season.

The dangerous forward will likely have a key role to play for McCann’s side this season as they look to build on their promotion back to the second-tier.