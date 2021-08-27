Portsmouth held an interest in Wigan Athletic new boy Tom Bayliss earlier this summer, it has been reported.

Last month, it emerged that Preston North End were ready to send midfielder Tom Bayliss out on loan ahead of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old was said to be fielding interest from the Championship and League One. However, earlier today (Friday), it was confirmed that Wigan Athletic had secured Bayliss’ services on a temporary deal.

Now, Hampshire Live has stated that Portsmouth also showed an interest in the former Coventry City star at one point.

It is said that Bayliss was on Danny Cowley’s radar earlier this summer, but it failed to develop into anything serious, ultimately leading to his Wigan loan move.

Cowley’s hunt for midfield additions

The Pompey boss is determined to bolster his midfield ranks before the window slams shut, with a range of players linked.

Among those most recently linked are Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez and Coventry City man Jordan Shipley. Cowley is hoping a forward-thinking midfielder can arrive at Fratton Park in the coming days as he looks to prepare his side for a promotion push

Bayliss’ Preston struggles

After an impressive breakthrough with Coventry City, the midfielder moved to Preston but has struggled to make an impact on proceedings at Deepdale.

Since joining back in August 2019, Bayliss has managed only 21 appearances across all competitions for the LIlywhites, netting one goal.

Now, with a loan move to Wigan Athletic giving him the chance to impress, it will be interesting to see if he can make a good impression at the DW Stadium.