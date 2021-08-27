Peterborough United are interested in Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop, reports have claimed.

Colby Bishop is the subject of interest from Peterborough, although Accrington thought to want £1.5m for the player@talkSPORT — Jason Bourne 🗣🎙📻 (@JasonBourne1986) August 27, 2021

Peterborough United are in the market for attacking additions before the end of the month, with Darren Ferguson keen to add some extra firepower to his ranks.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are all options upfront. However, with summer signing Marriott still returning to full fitness and young star Jones poised for a stint on the sidelines, another striker is wanted at London Road.

Now, talkSPORT’s Jason Bourne has reported that Accrington Stanley ace Colby Bishop has emerged on his radar.

Stanley are said to value Bishop at £1.5m, with the striker impressing for John Coleman’s side last season.

Across all competitions, the 24-year-old managed 12 goals in 45 appearances during the 2020/21 season, also chipping in with six assists.

With a matter of days remaining of the window, it will be interesting to see if Posh’s rumoured interest in the forward develops into anything more serious.

What would Colby Bishop offer Posh?

Accrington’s number nine is a strong forward, who looks to hold up play and win headers to knock it down for his teammates.

His hold-up play makes him a creative threat as well as a problem in the box, looking to lay it off for other players to strike. Bishop is also strong from the penalty spot, making him one of their go-to options from 12 yards.

The former non-league hotshot has spent almost his entire professional career playing in League One, so it would be interesting to see if he could make the step up to the Championship if a move to Posh went through.